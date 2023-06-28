Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 12,235 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $333.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

