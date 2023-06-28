Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 126,608 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,608 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

