Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $157.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

