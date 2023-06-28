Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

