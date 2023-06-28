Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

MMP stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

