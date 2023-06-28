Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

ARKK stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

