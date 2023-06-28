Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,968,000 after buying an additional 354,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,822,000 after purchasing an additional 253,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

