Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,552 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

