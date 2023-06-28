Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 443,609 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $156.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

