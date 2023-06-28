Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $765.22 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $792.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $735.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $711.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

