Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

