Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

