Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $23.69 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

