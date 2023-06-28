Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

