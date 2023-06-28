Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 327,509 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

