Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.91 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

