Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $25.61 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

