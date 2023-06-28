Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

