Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,287 shares of company stock valued at $36,578,235. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.