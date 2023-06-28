Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 3.5 %

NUE opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

