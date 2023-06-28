Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 141,058 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $406,000. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 380,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

