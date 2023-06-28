Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 171,796 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,796 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

