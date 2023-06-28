Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,114 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
