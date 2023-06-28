Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 287,148 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,366,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 556,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 198,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 185,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FSMB stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

