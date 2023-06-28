Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 359,149 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 5,985.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1026 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

