Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 52,447 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

