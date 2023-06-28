Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $23,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after buying an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.