Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 134,112 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,804,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS GCOW opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.