Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

