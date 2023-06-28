Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,108,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,172,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

