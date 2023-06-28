Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 151,133 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,258,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 540,974 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,437,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 483,967 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 1,170,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

