Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 152,192 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

