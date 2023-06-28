Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,677 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,653,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

