Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 266,006 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after buying an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

