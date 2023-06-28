Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 32,433 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

