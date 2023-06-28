Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 44,767 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

