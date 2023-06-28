Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,284 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

