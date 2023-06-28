Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $27,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

