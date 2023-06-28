Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

SHW opened at $256.79 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

