Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

