Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1,750.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $716.09 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $762.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $864.73.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

