Research Analysts Set Expectations for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

