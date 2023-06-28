Reviewing Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. FB Financial has a consensus price target of $38.31, indicating a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than FB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

41.6% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 33.94% 19.51% 1.53% FB Financial 19.56% 10.42% 1.09%

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and FB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $125.07 million 3.00 $44.80 million $2.80 7.76 FB Financial $596.09 million 2.22 $124.56 million $2.68 10.57

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats FB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. It also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

