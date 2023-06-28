Richard Moffitt Purchases 127,650 Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) insider Richard Moffitt purchased 127,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149,350.50 ($189,892.56).
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON SHED opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111.60 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £557.88 million, a P/E ratio of 347.65 and a beta of 0.74.
Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
