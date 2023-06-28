Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 63.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $358,695. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $470.87 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $472.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.43 and a 200-day moving average of $440.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

