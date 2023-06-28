RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Stone House Capital Management Acquires 25,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stone House Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $553,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Stone House Capital Management bought 125,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,322,500.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Stone House Capital Management bought 75,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $732,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00.

RumbleON Price Performance

RumbleON stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.25. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.24 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

