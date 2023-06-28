RVW Wealth LLC Sells 11,495 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 254,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 40,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $188.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

