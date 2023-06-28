Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Insider Raymond Dennis Pratt Purchases 6,500 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) insider Raymond Dennis Pratt bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $19,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.90, a quick ratio of 23.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $305.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 490,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

