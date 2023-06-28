Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239 over the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

