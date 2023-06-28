Seaport Res Ptn Comments on H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a report released on Monday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.42 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

